Happy birthday to Bo’ness Hippodrome!

There were balloons and birthday cake all round at the Bo’ness Hippodrome as the iconic cinema celebrated its tenth birthday.

Guests who attended the happy event on Saturday were treated to a special screening of new family movie Missing Link.

The celebrations continue this week as ten lucky winners prepare to be treated to an exclusive, VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the cinema on Thursday (April 11).

They will enjoy prosecco and a light buffet at a glittering reception before attending a complimentary screening of the National Theatre Live broadcast of All About Eve starring Gillian Anderson.