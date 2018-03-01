Hallglen Pharmacy worker braves Beast from the East snowstorm to deliver prescriptions on foot

Hallglen Pharmacy workers braved this morning’s bitter conditions to ensure patients stuck indoors received their prescriptions.

With snow having brought much of the Falkirk district to a standstill, many residents struggled to make it beyond their front door as nurseries, schools, colleges and several workplaces closed for the day.

However, the freezing conditions caused by the Beast from the East snowstorm were not enough to stop the Islands Crescent pharmacy from providing a service to those in need.

Hallglen Pharmacy manager Bryan McCarthy was joined by close friend James Auld, a former Meeks Road Surgery doctor, as he travelled from door to door distributing medication on foot.

Employees also made sure the facility’s doors were open from 9am to serve the few who were able to make the journey.

Elly McCarthy, shop assistant at Hallglen Pharmacy, said: “We opened our doors to the patients at 9am and Bryan (McCarthy, pharmacy manager) managed to get up to the houses. He’s very good friends with Dr Auld who was an absolute trooper and came out with his sticks and snow stuff and we delivered round about Hallglen by foot.

“It was just to give people a wee bit of help in this doom and gloom weather.

“We also took prescriptions over the phone from surgeries. A lot of doctors phoned in as we can give prescriptions using a barcode.

“Some of the patients’ relatives came up to get prescriptions. One lady even came from Edinburgh to make sure her mum was okay.”

Hallglen Pharmacy has confirmed it will be open for business as usual from 9am tomorrow (Friday) morning.