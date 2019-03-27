Hallglen man threatened to ‘kill’ partner

A Hallglen man who threatened his partner was placed on a Community Payback Order for two years.

William Reid (48), of Tanera Court admitted that on February 24, 2019 he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and acting in an an aggressive manner towards his partner at Westfield Street and uttering threats of violence against her.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident took place after the accused refused to give his partner back her phone.

Reid then threatened to “kill” her if she contacted police.

Sheriff John Mundy said that although there had been no violence involved in the incident Reid had made a “credible threat of violence” which he took “very seriously”.

In addition to the CPO Reid was ordered to attend drug treatment sessions.