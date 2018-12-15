Guitar Heroes are heading to Falkirk

The Stranglers may have been correct when they wrote: “No more heroes any more”- but fans of classic rock guitar will find plenty of inspiration at a special tour show in Falkirk on February 10.

Before popular music became (it has been argued) a tedious mechanistic cacophony of talentless adverkit nobodies there were artistes of astonishing, inspirational genius such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton.

If you were there at the time you might even recall the extraordinary talent of John McLaughlin of the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

Or you might have been a fan of Dutch prog rock band Focus, whose front man Jan Akkerman - now a knight, in the Netherlands - is still producing cutting-edge music today.

Now the great pantheon of eternally popular guitar stars from the golden age of the 50’s to 70’s will be celebrated in The Story of Guitar Heroes at Falkirk Town Hall.

From the mischievous Chuck Berry to Hank Marvin from The Shadows, Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Brian May and many more, the music that continues to inspire while the “hits” of the modern era are almost instantly forgotten will be presented by guitar virtuoso Phil Walker, and performed by a band using more than 30 guitars to recreate the authentic sound of each iconic musical great.

The show is enhanced with advanced stage lighting and video screen technology, presenting a snapshot of great historical moments.

You can book online at http://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/events/event.aspx?eid=6442&did=32690