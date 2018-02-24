Grotto volunteers raised a fortune for Kidney Kids

Santa Claus and Christmas are just a distant memory now, but for the volunteers who manned his grotto at Polmont’s Klondyke Garden Centre the best part of the festive season has only just been announced.

Their efforts over the Christmas break helped raise a magnificent £1,768.75 for Kidney Kids Scotland - cash which the charity will be able to put to very good use.

Stenhousemuir-based Kidney Kids Scotland manager Sheena Dunsmore wants to thank the four volunteers who managed to persuade shoppers to donate some cash for a very worthwhile cause - and Klondyke for its continued support.

Pictured from left to right are Falkirk Rotarians Andrew Niven andJames Cairns, Sheena Dunsmore, Klondyke Garden Centre manager Sandy Williamson, Sandy McGill of Falkirk Rotary and Alex Smith. Kidney Kids Scotland, founded in 2000, works to enable children with kidney problems to receive treatment as close to home as possible, and minimise disruption to their families.