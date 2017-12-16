Grit teams are ‘on their way’

Falkirk Council road teams have this morning asked local householders to be patient as they set about replenishing 1,000 local grit bins.

The authority’s gritters are still working to keep main roads clear be fore they can tackle side roads where ice has brought misery to residents across the area.

Yesterday the roads department told residents: “We understand your concerns regarding ice on footways and we are working hard to address these. Treatment will continue in the morning on main roads but not in residential streets as yet”.

Yesterday our report about treacherous conditions on local side roads prompted a torrent of social media complaints about the need for urgent action.

One woman who had a bad fall said she suffered two black eyes and a broken nose.

Another feared she was going to be run down by a mobile home that seemed out of control and was sliding down the hill towards her at Muiravonside Cemetery.

Glasgow City Council and North Lanarkshire Council are among other central Scottish local authorities to come under fire for a claimed failure to keep side roads clear.

Glasgow says it is facing the most challenging road conditions since 2010/11.

However Falkirk Council has stressed key sites such as schools and hospitals must be kept clear, and that its priorities have to be main roads.

It says if these are not kept clear problems quickly escalate.