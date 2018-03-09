Greggs offers spring clean ‘treats’ to volunteers

Keep Scotland Beautiful has teamed up with fast food chain Greggs to urge Falkirk residents to carry out a spring clean of local streets.

Organisers of registered Clean Up events in April and May can apply to receive free Greggs treats for volunteers, along with a kit which includes stickers for children and posters.

The joint message from both the environmental charity and Greggs is that a zero tolerance approach to litter will help to stem the tide of pollution on Scotland’s rivers, seas and oceans.

They want local residents to take part in the Clean Up Scotland 2018 Spring Clean, designed to address the problem that 80 per cent of marine litter comes from the land.

Carole Noble, operations director at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Blue Planet helped to open people’s eyes to how destructive litter is once it reaches our seas, rivers and oceans.

“With litter and flytipping at its worst level in ten years, Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for individuals, community groups, businesses and schools across Falkirk to help us to clean up Scotland as part of a national coordinated campaign.

“We are proud of all the hard work our local volunteers from across Scotland put into keeping their local areas clean, and extremely grateful to Greggs for supporting the clean up volunteers since 2008”.

Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “As a responsible business, we are working hard to reduce our impact on the environment.

“We are committed to reducing the unacceptable social problem of litter in the local communities that we serve. “The Spring Clean is a fantastic campaign that not only makes a difference to our local communities but also encourages them to work together.”

To register a Spring Clean 2018 event visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/cleanupscotland.