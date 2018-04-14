Green light for Stirling Gin drinks licence

Stirling Gin has been unanimously granted a drinks licence for its Old Smiddy distillery - meaning alcohol can now be served to visitors.

The firm already has council planning permission to convert its base in a 19th century blacksmith’s into a distillery and visitor centre.

However the drinks licence (11am to 11pm, or to 10pm for outside drinking) means it can now host a variety of functions and special events in the building.

The licensing decision, made despite several objections, means Stirling now has a gin-centred visitor attraction close to Stirling Castle.

The firm has begun to advertise for staff as it plans the future of the venue.

Co-owner Cameron McCann said on social media: “The fact our licence was granted unanimously is extremely important to us and we hope proof that the message we have tried to send from day one – that we want to be part of the Top of the Town community – has been received in the spirit intended.

“For us it’s vital residents know we value their support, will be providing jobs for local people and are determined to make a positive economic impact in Stirling.”

Stirling Gin is at Polmont’s Inchyra Grange Hotel today along with many other exhibitors at the Falkirk Gin Festival.