‘Green’ cleaning firm appoints Falkirk boss

A cleaning firm that prides itself on being environmentally friendly has appointed a new regional director to build business in and around Falkirk.

Tidy Green Clean, which operates on a franchise model, has appointed Hugh McGarry as regional director for Forth Valley, while also appointing Igors Krumins as regional director for Aberdeen North.

Hugh McGarry’s career to date includes more than 20 years in senior management in the steel and media industries, as well as experience of running his own business.

He said: “I am excited to be joining Tidy Green Clean and being part of a company that is so passionate and real about what it does. The environmental credentials, attention to detail, customer service, and having their people at the centre of their business, all are key drivers for becoming a franchisee.

“The Forth Valley is a key area of interest for the company, with many potential clients who are seeking an outsourced cleaning business that delivers everything it promises.

“I am looking forward to developing excellent customer relationships with the companies I work with.”

Andrew Alleway, the company’s managing director, said: “Tidy Green Clean will expand through appointing dynamic, hard-working regional directors, like Hugh and Igors.

“The unique opportunity our franchise offers was fundamental in their decision to join us.”