Great Place needs talented Bairns to bring heritage alive

A scheme that’s set to put Falkirk’s rich heritage in the limelight needs part-time staff to play an important role in areas including tourism and learning.

Candidates from all backgrounds are being encouraged to check out the details and apply for the three jobs on offer at myjobscotland.gov.uk

Last month Falkirk Herald reported how the town has won the lion’s share of a lottery Great Place grant scheme.

Project coordinator Helen Rashad said: “Great Place will offer many new opportunities to local communities to get involved, not only in exploring the rich built and natural heritage of the area but in researching and telling their own stories and advocating for the heritage that means the most to them”.

Pilot projects and community events are promised within the next few weeks, ahead of the launch of new digital resources this summer.

The project partnership for Falkirk’s Great Place scheme includes Falkirk Community Trust, Falkirk Council, Scottish Canals, and Central Scotland Green Network Trust.