Grants boost for Falkirk walking and cycling projects

Two Falkirk projects have received grants from a fund that aims to boost sustainable travel and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Forth Environment Link has received £50,000 to develop active travel plans for communities in Camelon, Bainsford and Grangemouth through its Walk Cycle Falkirk project.

The Braveheart Association, which is based at Falkirk Community Hospital and organises regular health walks, benefited from a £17,160 grant for its Smart Move initiative.

The Smarter Choices, Smarter Places Open Fund, which was launched last June, has already awarded £1million of Scottish Government funding to 45 projects across the country – with another £1million available to get similar projects off the ground.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, who is Transport Secretary, said: “I’m delighted that two local projects are among the first to benefit from this fund, which will help cut carbon emissions, improve air quality and ensure that more people enjoy the health benefits of active and sustainable travel.

“I encourage any other organisations in Falkirk district who may have ideas to help change people’s everyday travel behaviour to take advantage of this opportunity to get funding for their projects.”

The fund is managed by Scotland’s walking charity, Paths for All, and supported by Transport Scotland.

Charities and local community groups can apply for grants of between £5,000 and £50,000 at www.pathsforall.org.uk/active-travel/smarter-choices-smarter-places/open-fund