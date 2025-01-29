Grangemouth's Graeme Robertson up for top prize at Scottish Golf Awards

SELSDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Graeme Robertson of Fairways Golf Studios during the final day of the PGA Assistants' Championship at Farleigh Golf Club on July 27, 2023 in Selsdon, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Grangemouth golfer Graeme Robertson’s stunning 2024 has been recognised with a nomination for Male Professional of the Year prize at this year’s Scottish Golf Awards.

He secured the Tartan Tour Order of Merit before he sealing a minor tour event in Bermuda which earned an exemption for the Butterfield Championship on the PGA Tour.

Robertson faces tough competition with duo fellow professional stars Ewen Ferguson and Bob MacIntyre making up the final three.

In the Golf For All Community Award, Forth Valley Junior Golf has been nominated for creating a strong pathway for youngsters in the region.

Grangemouth golfer Robertson in action (Photo: Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Founders of the Forth Valley, Alan Hamilton and Fiona Kelly, have also been put up for the Spirit of Golf Award.

Alan (Bonnybridge Golf Club) and Fiona (Stirling Golf Club) co-founded the youth set-up in 2021.

Last year, its “Race to Gleneagles” series allowed 168 local juniors to participate in 14 junior opens across the central belt.

Scottish Golf CEO Robbie Clyde said: “The standard of entries put forward was exceptional and featured some of the country’s most outstanding players, coaches and clubs.

“In addition, those dedicated volunteers and tireless officials working behind the scenes to make a huge impact on the sport have also been recognised for their efforts to make golf ‘Scotland’s game for everyone’.

"We look forward to welcoming all the nominees and guests to our awards night on 14 March. I’m hugely excited about the return of the Scottish Golf Awards.”

Scottish Golf invited nominations from the public for six of the 11 awards, with an independent panel of judges representing a wide cross section of the golf industry then drawing up shortlists.

In four more categories, involving top amateur and professional golfers, a judging panel led by Scottish Golf’s performance department produced the list of finalists.

The event, which is being held at voco® Grand Central Glasgow, has been resurrected by Scottish Golf to recognise achievements across the game.