Grangemouth Women: Stagettes mark 30th anniversary with special lunch meet

Current Stagettes skipper Sarah McCormack (fifth from the left) poses for a picture with some of the club’s previous captains who also attended the special 30th anniversary lunch event that was held last Saturday afternoon in Grangemouth’s Glensburgh clubhouse (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Players past and present have turned out to celebrate 30 years of women’s rugby at Glensburgh.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grangemouth Women, known as the Stagettes, marked the section’s anniversary last Saturday with a special lunch.

Members of the current crop and former players, coaches, volunteers and supporters got the chance to renew and make new acquaintances before taking in the men’s first XV outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an incredible achievement to be here 30 years down the line,” current skipper Sarah McCormack told the Falkirk Herald.

McCormack with Lady of the Glen’s Gregor Hannah and Paul McKendrick (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“When I went up to do my speech on Saturday, I basically just said what I felt which was that I am riding on the coattails of the success and drive of the people who came before me.

"It was amazing to meet those people who had been part of the club back when the women’s section first got underway.

"I only joined the club back in 2022 so I hadn’t played alongside most of them and had only heard stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They certainly had a lot of fun back then – that’s for sure. For all the effort they made sure to have a laugh too!

Those attending enjoyed lunch before taking in the men’s first XV’s 24-17 defeat to visiting Blairgowrie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I don’t think you could get away with some of the stuff nowadays. The tours they went on were crazy, I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall back then.

"It was brilliant to pay thanks to those who set up and kicked off rugby here at Grangemouth.

"It was a day of celebration; we briefly touched on how far the women’s game has come and previous difficulties face but it was more about remembering the good memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve played for a few teams over my career but I have to say Grangemouth has been the most welcoming place.

"We are in a great place now and the support from everyone invovled at the club is amazing.

"One of our main sponsor Lady of the Glen went out of their way to support us and they helped run the day on Saturday.

"It things like that you need to recognise; the fact that the women’s team have it’s own sponsors and we have money coming in from that. It is so appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pioneering Grangemouth have produced three full Scotland caps over the years in the shape of cap number 86 Veronica Fitzpatrick, cap number 157 Jemma Forsyth and cap number 211 Mairi Forsyth.

And just two summers ago, in 2023, the women’s team sealed the National Plate after a 31-22 win against Oban Lorne the Hive just across from Murrayfield.

It has been a steady rise for the Stagettes, with the current crop securing a third place finish in this season’s Caledonia Midlands East One this season.

"From my very first game for the club, I knew it was going to be a special team and club to be part of,” Bo’ness resident McCormack said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I love about the way we go about things is that we just enjoy ourselves – there is no pressure.

"But we are getting better and better. The thing is that we are doing it our own way and working around the lives of those invovled in the team.”

Captain McCormack and her team-mates are now looking forward to hunting for more cup success this Sunday.

They start their journey in this year’s National Shield with a home tie against West of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that tie, McCormack said: “I’m really looking forward to it. We are playing better teams now but that is in turn making us a better team.

"We are holding our ground too; we are going toe to toe with everyone we play.

"I am looking forward to see what damage we can do in the cup, we want to go as far as we can.

"The team has already had that feeling of winning a big final and we are going into Sunday with a lot of confidence after a great league campaign.”