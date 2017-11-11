Grangemouth warning tests start on Monday

Maintenance work to Grangemouth’s community warning system will be carried out from Monday to Friday next week (November 13 to 17).

Run by the major incident control committee (MICC) at the Grangemouth petroleum and chemical complex this could include warning tones and verbal messages as part of the tests.

A spokesman said: “In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the maintenance, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should ‘Go in, Stay in and Tune in’.

MICC chairman, Derek Brown said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work on the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.

“The Community Warning System plays an important part in alerting the public in the unlikely event of a major gas leak in the petro-chemical complex. Within the MICC, we consider safety to the public to be paramount”.