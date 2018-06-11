Grangemouth’s Leapark can now help save lives

A kind donation by Grangemouth Rotary Club has enabled a hotel in the town to become a potential life saver.

The club secured grants and worked hard last year to raise funds required to pay for a public accessible defibrillator and have now presented it to the Leapark Hotel, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth – Rotarian Stuart Comrie handing over the vital device to hotel general manager Gill Strain recently.

Now in the hands of trained operators within the hotel, the unit is available for use for anyone who should require it in an emergency.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it’s an essential life saving step in the chain of survival.

The earlier a shock is given, the better the person’s chance of survival. Studies have shown a shock given within three minutes of cardiac arrest provides the best chance of survival.