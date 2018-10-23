Grangemouth’s Keira helps two good causes with birthday haircut

A young girl who was inspired to help others after her baby sister’s major heart surgery has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

Kind-hearted Keira Haston who turned seven today (Tuesday) also used her haircut to raise money for Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow to say thank you for helping her family, who live in Grangemouth.

Keira Haston wanted to help others with her birthday haircut

Keira’s baby sister Izabella was born with DiGeorge Syndrome – a disorder of the chromosomes – and had to go through open heart surgery at just a week old.

The baby, who is now 20 months old, was in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth hospital for eight months, with Samantha at her side, thanks to Ronald McDonald house.

“Keira and brother Peter loved to come through at the weekends to see us,” said mum Samantha.

“I don’t think Sam would have been able to cope so well without being able to stay there,” said gran Helen.

All change for Keira for her seventh birthday

One day, scrolling through mum’s phone, Keira saw another little girl who had donated hair to the trust, so she set her heart on growing her hair to help children who need wigs because of illness.

After 11 months, her hair was finally long enough.

This coincided with her seventh birthday, so Helen treated Keira to a pamper day at Studio, a new salon in Grangemouth, where she sacrificed her locks.

Keira has raised over £200 for Ronald McDonald House, which relies entirely on charitable donations, while the family previously raised over £1000.

The family, who are very proud of their little girl and delighted with Keira’s lovely new style, have thanked everyone for their support.