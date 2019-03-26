Grangemouth Rotarians hand over Santa cash

A welcome belated gift from Santa Claus was handed over to Grangemouth organisations and schools this week.

Thanks to the efforts of members of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth and the generous community, around £9000 was given to 17 groups to help with their activities.

The money all came from the Santa Float which Rotarians tour the port town with every December.

This year’s recipients were:

*1st Grangemouth Boys’ Brigade

*A Very Terry Christmas

*Abbotsgrange Girls’ Brigade

*Bowhouse Primary School *Moray Primary School

*Carrongrange High School

*Cunningham House

*Darby & Joan Club

*Grangemouth Sea Cadets

*Grangemouth Children’s Day

*Grangemouth Heritage Trust

*Grangemouth Old People’s Welfare

*Grangemouth Stags Rugby Club

*Kersiebank Community Project

*Newsline

*PHAB Club

*Young Portonian Theatre Company

The club, which was founded in 1949, has been a generous benefactor over the years, supporting hundreds of community groups.

As well as the Santa Float, last month its annual Sportsman’s Dinner raised a over £33,500 for charity.

A club spokesman said: “This really is a good news story.”

The current president is Brian Muldoon and members meet every Thursday at 12.45pm in the Leapark Hotel, Bo’ness Road, having previously met in the Grange Manor Hotel and Galloway’s restaurant.