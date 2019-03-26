Grangemouth man obstructed emergency services from extinguishing blaze

A man tried to stop emergency service workers from entering his home to extinguish a fire, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard.

Derek Thomson (42) of Inchyra Place, Grangemouth admitted assaulting, obstructing or hindering two police officers responding to an emergency call-out to a house fire at his home address and refusing to leave the property when instructed to do so.

Thomson also repeatedly pushed past fire service workers and attempted to prevent them bringing fire safety equipment into the property to extinguish the blaze.

The incident took place on February 23, 2019.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence until May 9 for Thomson to be on good behaviour.