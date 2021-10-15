Grangemouth incident: Emergency services attend incident in Bo’ness Road
An ‘ongoing incident’ saw a large presence of emergency services in a street in Grangemouth.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:43 pm
The incident on Bo’ness Road in Grangemouth saw Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service all in attendance.
Police Scotland confirmed that they had received a call to assist the SFRS and SAS.
The SFRS service also confirmed their attendance at an ‘ongoing incident’ but were unable to provide any more details at this time.
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
