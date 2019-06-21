Grangemouth garage fire breaks out just yards away from primary school

Crews of firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in Grangemouth last night which broke out a matter of metres away from Bowhouse Primary School.

At one point four appliances were in attendance as a row of garages in Cultenhove Crescent were engulfed in flames.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed as thick smoke blew across nearby properties.

Fire crews had the blaze under control but were called out earlier today to damp down the scene once more.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.