Grangemouth Full Monty event raises thousands for Cancer Research

Fourteen brave women and eight intrepid men certainly didn’t leave their hats on when they went the full monty to raise cash to fight cancer.

But dancing and stripping in front of a packed audience at Grangemouth Town Hall raised an amazing £6253.22 for Cancer Research.

The charity night was organised by Adele Wallace of Broadway School of Performing who was delighted with the night’s success.

“It sold out within a week — to be honest, I could have sold it out three times over!” she said. “It was a brilliant night!”

Adele was inspired by The Real Full Monty television show, which featured celebrities stripping off to raise cash for cancer charities.

“I do a lot of fundraising for the school, but I’d always wanted to do a big charity event,” Adele explained. “When I saw that I thought it was a great idea – I was just worried if I’d get people up for it!

“I couldn’t believe it when so many came forward.”

Adele choreographed the women’s routine while Jordan McCue took the men through their paces.

The ladies did two routines but it was only at the end of the second they finally whipped their bras off to reveal all!

“They were absolutely brilliant!” said Adele. “They worked so hard to get the routine right!”

“At the first rehearsal they were all panicking about even simple movements, but by the third rehearsal they were down to their underwear!

“They were incredibly nervous before they went on shaking and wanting a drink but when they came off-stage they all said they wanted to do it again!

“The atmosphere was amazing — it was so supportive!”

As well as the entertainment and a disco, a breast cancer nurse also spoke to the audience, as did a cancer patient.

There was also a silent auction which was very well supported.

“We got so much support from so many people — far too many to mention individually – we were so lucky that so many people helped us!” said Adele.

“We got a lot of stuff donated at a good price and the auction was amazing!

“I think because cancer has touched so many people’s lives, people were just really very generous.”