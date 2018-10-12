Grangemouth firm cyclists rack up £3000 for three charities

Staff from the Ineos site in Grangemouth got on their bikes to raise £3000 to be shared among three local charities.

The Ineos teams combined cycling for pleasure and fitness with daily commutes to clock up thousands of miles, which was then converted into cash for Forth Valley Disability Sport, Cycling Without Age and Maggie’s Forth Valley – good causes which all got £1000 each.

Terry Banham, Ineos HR director, said: “For the second consecutive year, teams of employees at Grangemouth have risen to the challenge of not just matching the kilometres ridden by the professional cyclists during the Tour de France, but exceeding it by a considerable margin.

“Just like last year, we are delighted to be able to recognise this truly tremendous team effort by making donations to three charities local to our site selected by the team members.”

Graham Harvey, of Forth Valley Disability Sport, said: “The money Ineos has donated will help us provide sporting and physical activity sessions for people with physical, sensory and learning disabilities in our community.”