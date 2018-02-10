Grangemouth carer’s mission ‘for Dad’ will help a vital cause

Grangemouth woman Lisa Michael was heartbroken when her dad Ian died of liver cancer, but deeply grateful for the care he had received at home from Marie Curie nurses.

So she set out to say “thankyou” in the most useful way possible, by staging an ambitious local fundraising drive.

Lisa (right) with big sister Carol, holding the giant cheque from last year's successful fundraiser.

She had some very useful help, not least from eight-year-old daughter Maddison, husband David and big sister Carol, and after staging a comedy hypnotist night raised more than £1,000.

Now Lisa (36) wants to do it all again, and this time is appealing directly to companies in Falkirk and Grangemouth to help her effort by donating raffle prizes for a big night planned later in the year.

Lisa said: “It’s a race night, and although it’s not until October 27 the tickets are on sale now, and we want to get as many people involved as possible - it is a great cause to support”.

She explains that the cost of an overnight visit by a Marie Curie nurse costs £180, but that the difference it makes to someone suffering from a terrible illness is incalculable.

A happy memory - Lisa accompanied by her dad Ian on her wedding day.

“There is a general Marie Curie fund”,she said, “but we wanted to give the cash we raised straight to the hospice in Edinburgh, and we will do that again.

“If you are a local company please support our effort - it will hopefully make a big difference to somebody living in our area.”

Tickets for the event (includes disco and buffet) are £5, and Lisa can be contacted at Lisamichael81@yahoo.co.uk