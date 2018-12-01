Grangemouth butchers win the chance of World Champion pie glory

Richards Family Butchers of Grangemouth are in the frame for the ultimate accolade after securing a place in the 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Their popular pies beat off strong competition from all over the country to make it into the final run for the top honour - and will find in January if they really do make the best pies in Scotland.

Head judge Ian Nelson, on behalf of competition organisers Scottish Bakers, said: “More than 80 butchers and bakers entered almost 500 of their best products into 11 categories this year, and the competition has been fierce, so Richards Family Butchers can be proud to have come this far”.

Scottish Bakers chief executive Alasdair Smith said: “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie.

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as butchers and bakers throughout the land vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought after title.”

This year’s record entry included everything from the time-honoured Scotch Pie to football pies, the controversial Macaroni Pie, Steak Pies, sausage rolls and hot and cold savouries - not to mention haggis pies, apple pies, bridies and vegetarian pies.

However despite the variety submitted all eyes will be on the Scotch Pie category, as its winner will be declared the World Champion - an honour which is certain to boost already healthy sales for the lucky baker involved.

Judging took place last month at the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld.