Grangemouth British Legion gains vital £21.4k kitchen boost

A Grangemouth veterans’ institution which “desperately” needs a new kitchen has been handed a lifeline grant by the SUEZ Community Trust.

The Grangemouth Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) branch says without the upgrade it would no longer be able to operate in the community.

Now, thanks to a £21,400 grant, it can instal a new dishwasher, cooker and extractor unit - and look forward to regular use for years to come.

Grangemouth RBLS chairman Alan Lochrie said: “The kitchen desperately needed to be refurbished.

“We are so excited about being awarded this funding and upgrading our kitchen - it will enable us to continue to deliver services to our veterans, members and the local community.”

The Dundas Street resource is reliant on the money raised by local community events that are held in the building.

Mark Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “SUEZ communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund - an important source of funding which came into effect in April 2015.

“The scheme is linked to the Scottish Landfill Tax and encourages landfill site operators to provide contributions to approved bodies, who can then pass the funds onto community and environmental projects.

“We are delighted to be able to offer funding to Grangemouth British Legion.”

For information on how to apply for funding from the SUEZ Communities Trust call (01934) 524013 or visit www.suezcommunitiestrust.org.uk