Grangemouth-born artist says ‘move over’ for mums-to-be

Grangemouth-born artist Marion Deuchars has helped to create a set of badges for mums-to-be.

Marion, a renowned illustrator and mum of two, was asked to create the badges to remind people to ‘move over’ for expectant mums on public transport.

The new 'baby on board' badges

Her first design features her signature hand lettering in bright red whilst the second shows a cartoon stork carrying a baby.

She said: “I wanted to create designs that were striking and fun and importantly, attractive enough that you’d want to wear.

“One of the things I remember about travelling whilst pregnant was that vulnerability; the fear of having a briefcase accidentally swung into me, or someone squashing me against a door.

“You can’t have a warning sign or flashing lights on your pregnant tummy, and sometimes many women don’t have a big bump, so being drawn to an eye-catching badge is a good alternative!”

The family activity app Hoop, which is giving the badges away free, also commissioned designs from Erin Aniker and Ellie Thomas.

The series was inspired by Hoop research among 480 expectant mums that revealed over a quarter (28%) have felt overlooked whilst on public transport.

All six new designs are bright and bold, to help catch the eyes of busy commuters.

To view all the badge designs or to order one for free, visit Hoop