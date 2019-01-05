Granddaughter of missing 90-year-old pens heartfelt ‘thankyou’ message

The granddaughter of missing 90-year-old William Scott has thanked police and members of the public for their support after a body was found in the Water of Leith yesterday.

Mr Scott, 90, who was known to take trips to Falkirk and Stirling, was reported missing from his Edinburgh home on December 11.

Charlotte Gibson.

Police confirmed yesterday that a body had been found by officers and the Dog Unit near Victoria Bridge, outside of Leith Docks.

No formal identification has taken place, but the family has been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Mr Scott’s granddaughter, Charlotte Gibson, wrote on social media: “Thank you to my friends, the public and of course the police for their support and messages throughout the last four weeks.

“It has been a great help to our family in this difficult time.

“We were informed of the body being found today and whilst DNA is still to be confirmed police are more than certain that it is my grandpa.

“I am just glad that although myself, family and the public have been so worried these past weeks that in fact my grandpa was at peace, none the wiser to it all, and that’s the main thing to think about - 90 years old and had a very adventurous and full life.

“I still have my birthday card from him and I’ve not opened it, it will stay sealed so that I can keep all his love in there and remember the love he gave to me.”

Mr Scott had been spotted on CCTV on December 11 at the Foot of the Walk pub and the Kirkgate.

He was later spotted on CCTV outside the Finn and Bear pub at Leith Shore at around 4pm.

It is then thought Mr Scott, who had mild dementia, spent some time at the nearby King’s Wark bar-restaurant, close to where police found a body yesterday.