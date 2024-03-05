Grahamston grab league cup glory as 50th Falkirk & District Carpet Bowling League season concludes
Burnhead raced into a 2-0 lead but Grahamston eventually triumphed by winning the remaining four games. Thanks to George Ryan for his continued sponsorship.
The league was once again a tight affair, with three teams in contention going into the last round of fixtures - none of whom won. Camelon C claimed top spot on 30 points despite losing 4-2 at Burnhead and Laurieston B fought back to salvage a valuable draw at Grahamston to finish second on 29 points, two points ahead of their hosts. Thanks once again to Gordon Semple, manager of MGM Timber in Grangemouth, for his generous support.
The Sunday cups - which for the first time were sponsored by Kingdom Housing Association's Community Initiatives Fund - almost resulted in a clean sweep for Burnhead who won the pairs, triples and rinks, the latter of which in memory of their former player James Risk.
The ladies and gents champions were Anne Muir from Grahamston and Jordan McFarlane from Camelon C. Thanks to Camelon, Laurieston, Burnhead and Stenhousemuir for hosting the finals and providing a delicious buffet.
Bowling, sports, social and community clubs who are interested in entering a team for what will be the incredible 51st season, are encouraged to contact the league secretary Peter Alexander on [email protected]. The more, the merrier!