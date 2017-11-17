Golf Club is venue for Macmillan session

Cancer survivors and those living with the disease are being invited to attend a health and wellbeing event at Falkirk Golf Club on Thursday, November 23.

Organised by NHS Forth Valley and Macmillan Cancer Support, the session, from 10.15am to 3pm is open to those who are being monitored or who have finished treatment.

Partners, a family member or close friend are also welcome to attend.

Lunch is provided along with refreshments during talks. and the day will be rounded off with a a question and answer session.

Anyone intestested in attending should call the One to One Team at Airth Health Centre on 01324 832921 or email fv-uhb.maconesupport@nhs.net