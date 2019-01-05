Going to any lengths for Strathcarron Hospice

Could you be tempted to enter next month’s Falkirk Rotary Club Swimarathon 2019 to support Strathcarron Hospice?

Strathcarron begins a new year of fundraising with the MacTuff challenge tomorrow, then on Sunday, February 24, the action moves to Grangemouth Swimming Pool for a new relay event.

Strathcarron fundraisers hope supporters will consider recruiting a team to take part in the event - which as a new fixture needs strong support to make a memorable splash.

With a maximum of six people per team, the relay will last for just under an hour, with the aim of completing as many lengths as possible.

A spokesperson said: ”It is sure to be a fun family event for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

“We are incredibly grateful to Falkirk Rotary Club for choosing to support Strathcarron Hospice in this event.

“The race is a fantastic challenge for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

“There will be trophies for the team who complete the most lengths and also the team who raise the most sponsorship.

“The vital funds raised will enable us to continue to provide expert end of life care, love and support to all those in our local communities who need us”.

For further details, and to register, visit www.strathcarronhospice.net/Event/swimarathon-2019