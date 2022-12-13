Go-karting: Falkirk ace Thomas finishes third in his first competitive campaign

Thomas Knox, 13, finished third overall in his class at the East of Scotland Kart Club – which is based in Fife.

His first year culminated with eight trophies overall in the junior level 177 class.

Proud dad Stewart said: “His first experience of go-karting was at the tender age of eight at the Extreme Karting Race School in Falkirk. From that day on his passion for motorsport has grown and grown.

Thomas Knox in action (Photo: Contributed/Ben Lawson)

"Although, he had experience of 'arrive and drive' karting already, this was a new adventure into a much higher class of competitive racing. During the 2022 race season, Thomas finished on the podium in all the races he entered and he was awarded ‘driver of the day’ as his experience of the track, his kart and kart set-up in general grew.

"It took a few races to get the kart set up in a way that Thomas could maximise his driving ability. Once we found a set up that worked it was great to see Thomas fight for race positions with the more experienced drivers in both junior classes.

"It was also a great confidence boost for him to receive the driver of the day award for most improved. I'm so proud of what he has achieved in his first year.”

As part of the preparation for the 2023 season, Thomas’ TK Racing team are looking to local businesses for sponsorship to allow him to race at a national level.

