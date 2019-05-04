Gnaw place like home for the Beaver family

Just a couple of hours drive from Falkirk one of Scotland’s greatest born-again wildlife marvels is busily beavering away on a new abode.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is now offering to allow parties of visitors to glimpse these shy creatures at scenic Knapdale in Mid-Argyll (a short drive from towns including Oban and Lochgilphead).

The site at Banluasgan car park and wildlife trails have reopened after extensive upgrade work by FLS staff, and we’re told: “There has never been a better time to find evidence or catch a glimpse of these amazing animals”.

FLS Visitor Services Ranger, Joanne Maclean, said: “The Knapdale beavers have been thriving since being reintroduced into nearby Loch Coille Bharr in 2009.

“They’ve not been slow to move upstream into Loch Barnluasgan, where Bjornar and Millie have been since 2017 – almost as if they knew that we’d be upgrading and improving the woodland, the surrounding trails and the visitor carpark.

“As part of a bigger, long-term management plan to restore native broadleaf woodland, we’ve removed non-native trees which will help to stabilise steep slopes.

“It’s all to manage and protect habitats and species – and our local beaver family seems to be impressed with our efforts!”

Active from Spring to late Autumn, mornings and evenings are the best times to come along and catch a glimpse of resident beavers, Bjornar and Millie, and their four kits.

Visitors start their exploration of the area by checking in at the Wildlife Information Centre.

Directions - heading west from Cairnbaan on the B841, turn left onto the B8025 at Bellanoch. After about a mile, turn left towards Achnamara and you’ll find Barnluasgan just after the junction on the left.

Forestry and Land Scot is currently reviewing the Land Management Plan for Knapdale which includes Barnluasgan.

There’s more information on the newly reopened site, and what to expect there, at https://forestryandland.gov.scot/visit/barnluasgan