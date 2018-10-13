Glasgow Comic buffs head to Falkirk

A recent comics festival staged near Loch Lomond attracted 15,000 people over two days - and this month the same event is coming to Falkirk.

Organisers Big Glasgow Comic Page have already been to Stirling, but now it’s Falkirk’s turn - by popular demand.

The day will feature more than 40 traders, cosplayers (folk dressed up as superheroes, stormtroopers - etc), and activities for all ages,

Comics fans (or are they “graphic novels”?) are also promised a series of guest appearances from writers and artists from blue chip publishing houses including Marvel, DC, Image and 2000ad Comics.

Ian Bonar of Big Glasgow Comic Page said: “We’re very excited to debut in Falkirk after the massive success we had with Stirling Comic Con, mainly because the attendees voted Falkirk the next place we visit - so here we are.

“We hope to make this an annual event for the people of Falkirk and encourage any local businesses to get involved.”

Highlights include the cosplay costume competition on the main hall stage at 3.30pm.

The event, in the Woodlands Games Hall on October 27 from 10am to 4pm, is advertised as suitable for all ages.

Entry is £4 per person (£3 if you buy online) and under 10’s are free.

Tickets are available at www.bgcp.co.uk

For further information visit www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com

