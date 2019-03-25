Gladiators exhibition to come to Falkirk

Tickets are now on sale for a major gladiatorial exhibition at Callendar House.

Gladiators: A Cemetery of Secrets will run for the first time in Scotland from May to October.

The dramatic exhibition, from the creators of Jorvik Viking Centre, features the skeletal remains of six decapitated men, buried alongside other Roman-age material from excavations across Northern Britain.

They were unearthed in York between 2004 and 2005 on a site of a large cemetery on the outskirts of the Roman town of Eboracum.

Research suggests the remains could be those of a group of gladiators, who lived and fought in York during the Roman occupation but they may also have been soldiers, criminals or slaves– the exhibition leaves it up to the public to decide.

To accompany the display there will also be an engaging play area based on a Roman market where families can have fun exploring what life was like in a Roman town.

In addition, a number of family-friendly gladiator-themed workshops will be available.

The exhibition runs until October 6 (excluding Tuesdays) and tickets are available by calling 01324 506850.