Girl Scout is seeking her forever home

This gorgeous wee two-year-old cat was a stray when she was rescued by a kindly elderly lady - but unfortunately that lady’s ill health means she can no longer look after her.

Nicknamed Scout, Cats Protection notes that something bad may have happened to her as a kitten, as she does not like or trust men - so a female-only home would be ideal.

Scout loves a lap to snooze in, and will happily spend all day with her human companion, interested in everything that’s going on.

For this reason Cats Protection are looking for a home with someone around for most of the day for company, with no other pets to share the attention - and access to the outdoors.

Fully health checked, vaccinated, neutered and microchipped, Scout is ready to find that forever home she so richly deserves.

If you can help contact Cats Protection on 01506 298107 and a home visit can easily be arranged.