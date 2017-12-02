Gin lovers can boost Strathcarron Hospice funds

A brand new Forth Valley distillery set to open in early 2018 has a pre-Christmas offer it reckons many gin lovers will find hard to refuse.

Stirling Gin is promising to donate £5 to Strathcarron Hospice from each of the first 100 sales of its JoinTheJourney package, which - for £125 - gives buyers an added bonus or two.

The deal marks the return of a brand launched in 2015 to a new custom-built distillery on Stirling’s Lower Castle Hill.

The firm has already won important plaudits for the quality of its products, and has ambitious plans for the future.

Promoting the special pre-Christmas deal, Strathcarron explains that customers get a special limited edition bottle from the first batch of the drink to be distilled at its Old Smiddy Distillery in Stirling, along with a guided tour of the premises.

They will also have their names engraved on a glass panel there, and will receive a commemorative certificate.

The firm will additionally give these early-doors buyers first refusal on all new gin, whisky and rum products.