Get yourself a touch of Victorian luxury with this stunning farmhouse

This delightful early Victorian villa is surrounded by luxurious and spacious gardens.

Built on a substantial plot, Cambus Farmhouse in Station Road, Cambus, is accessed down a sweeping driveway.

Entry to the home itself is through the grand entrance door which leads into the vestibule and on into the hallway.

The formal lounge enjoys views over the garden through its impressive bay windows and it also boasts a multi-fuel stove.

This is also a feature which is found in the family room, which could easily be transformed into a another bedroom

The kitchen/dining room has recently been refitted and has a more modern, chic feel and look to it. It offers ample eye and base level units, a built-in, dual-fuelled range cooker and a door to the rear garden area.

To complete the downstairs accommodation there is a grand dining room as well as a four-piece bathroom.

The first-floor landing has a large window allowing ample light to flood in.

The fabulous master bedroom has stunning views across the Clackmannanshire area.

The three remaining bedrooms, two doubles and one single can also be found upstairs.

The garden is split into different areas wrapping around the property. To the rear you will find a courtyard area with a patio, a lawned area, attractive flower and shrub borders and a greenhouse.

A further large lawned area is accessed down the side of the property leading to the large double garage.

Cambus Farmhouse is on the market with McEwan Fraser Legal at offers over £399,995.