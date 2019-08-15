Get your votes in to help the ‘Gala Park’ win top award

Residents are being asked to back a Falkirk district park in a national competition.

Herbertshire Castle Park in Denny and Dunipace, known locally as the Gala Park, has been nominated for the Fields in Trust’s Best Park 2019 award.

Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP, said: “While the park really comes into its own during the annual Denny and Dunipace Gala Day, it’s a much-loved and well-used green space all year round that’s popular with everyone from families with young children and dog walkers to footballers and joggers.

“Following Falkirk’s success in the Ramblers’ recent Best Walking Neighbourhood 2019 award, which was also decided by online voting, I hope residents from across the district will now rally behind Herbertshire Castle Park.”

Voting at www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park closes at noon on Monday.