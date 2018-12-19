Get bang up to date with this modern home offering the height of luxury

This property redefines modern luxury living, giving you the opportunity to work, rest and play in a home that’s bigger in every way.

This brand new home in Candie, near Linlithgow, offers a generous amount of flexible living space over two floors.

Afton House is on the market with Paul Rolfe

The custom-build can be configured to suit all requirements and could include seven good-sized bedrooms.

The layout consists of a grand and welcoming hallway with a L-shaped staircase leading to the first floor. This reception area also gives access to an impressive bathroom, sliding door storage and a cloakroom.

There are a total of four bedrooms on the ground floor, all with access to the sumptuous en suite facilities. The guest bedroom has a built-in wardrobe space and a luxurious en suite featuring a raised sandstone bath. Opposite are a further two double bedrooms sharing a Jack ‘n’ Jill en suite and each have sliding doors leading into the garden. The fourth bedroom has its own en suite shower facilities and built-in wardrobes

Also found on the first floor is the open plan kitchen/living area. This living area is large enough to fit numerous items of furniture including a dining table.

If you love to cook then the family kitchen will be right up your street. The central island and surrounding units offer an excellent amount of work surface space. LED floor lights finish off the design perfectly.

On the first floor you will find a family room/snug, a study, shower room and master bedroom. The master bedroom has built-in wardrobe space and a lavish en suite. All rooms are accessed from the open plan landing with a glass balcony overlooking the staircase.

Outside, the property enjoys a wonderful child-friendly garden which has been laid to lawn with trees that have been planted in the eastern corners of the boundary. There is also a tarmac driveway which can fit up to three to four cars.

Afton House, Candie, is on the market with Paul Rolfe for offers over £880,000.