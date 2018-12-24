Generous donation by Polmont nursery to Scottish Cot Death Trust

Generous staff and children at Cherrytree Nursery in Polmont have raised more than £1200 for the Scottish Cot Death Trust.

The money was raised following a variety of fun activities including a welly Waddle, a fancy dress and disco day, a bake sale and one member of staff also did a sponsored leg wax.

Nursery Manager, Cheryl Connell said: “One of our families was fundraising for the Scottish Cot Death Trust. We were all going to sponsor them but decided to do our own event instead.

“All our parents were amazing and really got behind the cause, donating as much as they could.”

Marlene Graham, fundraiser at the Scottish Cot Death Trust said: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone at CherryTree Nursery for all the time and hard work they put in to raising a fantastic £1259.07.

“This money will really help us to deliver our work and make a difference across Scotland.”