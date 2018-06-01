Gas leak in Falkirk retail park

Shoppers have been evacuated after a gas leak at Falkirk’s Central Retail Park.

The incident in the M&S Simply Food store was discovered shortly before 1pm today.

A spokesperson for the company said it was a gas leak from the back of a refrigerator pack.

A spokeswoman for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 12.49pm to a gas cylinder leak at a commercial property in Falkirk.

She added: “Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Central Retail Park, Grahams Road where firefighters are isolating the leak and ventilating the area.

“Crews will remain on scene until the area is made safe.”