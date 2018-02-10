Gambero Rosso in line for new major honours

Falkirk Italian restaurant Gambero Rosso is a finalist in two categories at the inaugural Italian Food Awards Scotland, to be staged on February 27.

The restaurant is in the frame for ultimate glory as Central region Ristorante of the Year and Squadra (service team) of the year.

The winners of the various categories will be announced at a glamorous function in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Category finalists have been revealed individually over several days, and a complete list has still to be published. ✨