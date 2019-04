Young players from Gairdoch United 06 team are top of the league in the well-dress stakes.

The youngsters had their new strips supplied by Dylan Vettraino who now runs Lemetti’s chip shop in Camelon.

He made the gesture as the late Joe Lemetti’s grandson Nico Lemetti plays for the team.

The strips were were handed over by Nico’s mum and Joe’s daughter Romana Lemetti before a recent game at Little Kerse playing fields.