FVO stars mark World Orienteering Week with impressive showings

There were a number of FVO athletes well placed in races of different dimensions right across the country over the weekend. World Orienteering Week saw five events and activities scattered across the valley.

There was an FVO 1-3 in the Cape Wrath Ultra race, as Marcus Scotney and Lewis Taylor finished at the sharp end of proceedings after 400km of gruelling racing over eight days in the Highlands. Marcus still holds the course record from his 2016 victory, and even ten years on there was no doubt who the winner would be this time, as he led from start to finish, coming into the finish at the Cape Wrath lighthouse in 42.55.05.

It was an emotional return to the race for Lewis, as he led at the halfway stage last year before having to withdraw through illness, and he saved his best for the end, gaining 45 minutes on the final day, which, although not altering his eventual bronze medal placing, brought him home 16 minutes adrift of second (45.21.03).

MOR had a double header in Lossiemouth and Dufftown, with the opening day an Indoor event around one of the former hangers in the air base. Esme Finch was second on the Moderate course (29.20) and Valerie Finch was 3rd on the Easy course (24.10).

The following day saw an Urban race in Dufftown, where Alison Cunningham (38.52) and Cathy Tilbrook (43.21) took the top two places in Women's SuperVet. Lucas Baikie (29.20) was first in Junior Men, Mark Johnston (36.50) was second in Veteran Men and Rachel Kirkland (38.16) was third in Veteran Women, a position also taken by Hanna Brindley (30.30) in Junior Women, and Lucy Finch (32.32) in Young Junior Women. The Midlothian leg was an ESOC event in Dalkeith, and although there were no FVO athletes on the podiums this time, Clare Stansfield (Blue - 55.21) and Steve Howell (Green - 53.57) were both fourth in their class.

There was a small party in action at the Northern Championships, where Dom Edward was first in M45L (70.52) and Vicky Thornton led the W60L field (61.16). Heather Fellbaum was second in W55L (69.13), while James Edward also ran up a class, and was second in M16A (64.42). Both Chris Kelly (M50L) and Paul Hammond (M45L) were just off their podiums.