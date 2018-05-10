Further delay for Parkfoot Court lift repairs

Residents of Parkfoot Court were still waiting for repairs to be completed on one of the lifts in their building as the Falkirk Herald went to press yesterday (Wednesday).

As reported last week, the lift to the even floors in the block has been out of order since April 12.

It means some elderly residents living in the building have been unable to leave their homes for three weeks.

Residents and their relatives had expressed their anger and frustration over the ongoing breakdown after it emerged they would have to wait another week for the lift to be repaired.

Falkirk Council apologised to residents for any inconvenience caused and said they hoped the lift would be operational by the end of the week.

A note on the lift had given the completion date of Monday, however that day the date was extended once again and changed to May 9.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said yesterday (Wednesday): “We are sorry for the ongoing issue with the lift at Parkfoot Court. Unfortunately the work carried out last week was unable to fully fix the fault and a further part had to be ordered.

“Our specialist contractor will be on site later today to fit this and we hope that the lift will be fully operational after this time.”