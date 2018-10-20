Furniture firm’s collapse spells loss of 57 jobs

The whole workforce of First Furnishings Ltd in Broxburn and Glasgow have been made redundant, after administrators were called in following “substantial” losses.

Thirty jobs will go at the firm’s Glasgow operation, and 27 in Broxburn.

Administrator Blair Nimmo of KPMG reportedly said that despite recent significant growth a combination of contractual obligations and increased costs had led to major cash flow difficulties.

He added the firm’s financial predicament had left no alternative to making all employees redundant.

The company did business with local authorities and comparable bodies such as letting agents and housing associations.

KPMG says it is exploring the possibility of selling FFL’s business and assets, and is asking interested parties to get in touch as soon as possible.