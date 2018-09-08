Fundraising success for Malvina’s magic garden

A fundraising day at a very special Avonbridge garden raised almost £1,200 - bringing total donations to local charities over the last 11 years to more than £10,000.

After opening her magnificent garden to the public many times over the years, local woman Malvina Dwyer was forced by ill health to make last month’s opening the final fundraising event.

She raised no less than £1,190 in aid of the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, and this will go towards the centre’s lip-reading group.

Malvina herself has benefitted from this in the past, and the money raised on the day will sustain the group for over a year.

The event allowed centre users and members of the public to explore the beautiful gardens and woodlands.

There was a raffle, tombola and refreshments to enjoy including homemade treats.

From her events over the years £3,000 of that for the Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

The centre and the lip-reading group, which often has a waiting list, has benefitted greatly from Malvina’s efforts, and those at the centre wanted to thank Malvina and her family for running the event and supporting the Forth Valley Sensory Centre over the years.

A spokesperson for Forth Valley Sensory Centre said: “This was a magnificent achievement, and one generous person who could not make it on the day also donated a further £50 after the event”.

Pictured are, from left, Malvina with Malvina with volunteer coordinator Caroline, centre volunteer Linda and centre manager Jacquie.