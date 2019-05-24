Fund for Polmont fire victim’s husband tops £4000

The husband of the 72-year-old woman killed in a house fire in Polmont last week has thanked everyone for their support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The blaze broke out just after 12 noon in Dochart Crescent on Monday, May 13, and several attempts were made by landscape gardeners and a neighbour to rescue Janet French before the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene, but the flames were too intense.

Janet’s husband Gerry and his dogs were temporarily taken in by neighbours following the horrific incident and a Just Giving page was set up to support him – collecting hundreds of pounds in just one day.

The total now stands at £4090 and Gerry has thanked people for their generous donations.

A message on the Just Giving page stated: “The gentleman is now aware of the page and he is completely blown away with everyone’s support and can’t believe how many people care.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire which is still ongoing.