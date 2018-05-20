Fund ‘could make Falkirk homes greener’

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has welcomed a £3.5million fund to help social

housing landlords make their properties more energy efficient.

Councils and housing associations will be able to use money from the Scottish Government’s decarbonisation fund to pay for improvements such as installing solar panels

or air source heat pumps.

Mr Matheson said: “Improving energy efficiency has always been a priority for the ScottishGovernment, because making our homes warmer and greener has substantial economic, social and health benefits for our communities.

“By helping social housing landlords to decarbonise the heating in their buildings, we will not only cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions but also reduce fuel poverty among tenants.

“I encourage Falkirk Council and our local housing associations to consider whether any of their buildings could benefit from this funding, which is a welcome effort to continue improving the quality of our social rented housing stock.”