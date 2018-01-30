Fun day to be held in aid of Cole Cruse

A fun day is being held to raise money to improve a severely disabed boy’s quality of life.

The event at Crypt Hall, Denny has been organised in aid of the Cruse family, whose youngest son Cole (five) suffers from brain abnormalities.

Members of the family, also from Denny, were left touched when a woman named Carla Murray got in contact to say she wanted to help out by hosting a fundraiser on Cole’s behalf.

Carla offered her services after learning of the Helping Little Cole Fund, set up by the Cruses to cover the £45,000 cost of building an extension to cater for their son’s needs.

The determined family is on track to achieve its fundraising goal, having surpassed the £30,000 mark in September.

Cole’s mum Leann is also preparing to open a unique boutique in the Base Muay Thai Gym, Longcroft, proceeds from which will add to the fund.

Leann (35) is hopeful as many supporters as possible will turn out for the fun day at the Crypt Hall this Saturday, from midday to 4pm.

She said: “Carla organised this on behalf of Cole after reading about his story and it’s so kind of her.

“Everybody is welcome on Saturday. It’s free entry and there are really amazing prizes, mascots, a kids’ magician, raffles, tombola, bouncy castles and face painting.

“Cole is heading along too so it’ll be good for people to meet him.

“We started fundraising to adapt Cole’s home but it’s more to improve his lifestyle now.”

Leann continued: “Things are moving in the right direction. We are hoping to get the boutique open in the next few weeks and we hope it can help other families.

“The response to Cole’s fund has been totally unbelievable and I can’t thank the public enough.”

To donate, call Leann on 07703 669 799 or email leanncruse@aol.co.uk.

Alternatively, visit the Helping Little Cole Fund Facebook page or donate online at www.gofundme.com/helpinglittlecole.